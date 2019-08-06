A Lancaster man was charged with three felonies and several misdemeanors after he led police on a chase August 3 at 4:05 a.m.

Ronald Allen Aulthouse, 47, took off on his 2009 Honda CBR600RR when a state police officer used his spotlight to try to read Aulthouse's registration plate while traveling west on Lincoln Highway East in Salisbury Township, according to police.

Aulthouse laid the bike down while turning left and tried to run on foot toward Newport Road, but troopers used Tasers to take him down, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said Aulthouse had a black container with marijuana and methamphetamine in his front pocket, $675 in cash, and a broken glass smoking pipe.

In a backpack that police say Aulthouse threw while running, police found a digital scale with methamphetamine residue, multiple clear plastic bags, an "owe sheet" and a loaded black Colt single-action revolver, with bulk ammo and 1 spent shell casing in the gun.

Aulthouse was charged with felony counts of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing and attempting elude police, along with five misdemeanor charges and two summary offenses.

Aulthouse is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

Watch this video for an explanation of crime classifications:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County crime news: