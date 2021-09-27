A Lancaster city man drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to run two people off the road, later ramming his car into their vehicle and pulling a woman out by her hair, according to Manheim Borough police.

Gamalier Cancel-Ramos, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, harassment and reckless driving.

The woman and her passenger saw Cancel-Ramos pull into her lane in a Honda sedan as she was traveling along an unspecified Rapho Township road at 10:16 p.m. Saturday, attempting to avoid him by driving into the grass off the side of the road, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Cancel-Ramos had called the woman earlier that day, warning her that “if I see you I’m going to crash into you.”

Cancel-Ramos attempted to ram into the woman’s car, striking her vehicle and causing damage to the driver’s side door and mirror, police said. The woman attempted to drive away to a nearby parking lot, with Cancel-Ramos telling her over the phone that he would crash into her from behind if she didn’t stop.

Cancel-Ramos caught up with the woman, pulling her out of the car by her hair and then punching and kicking her, according to the affidavit. The woman suffered injuries to her head and arms, and her passenger was also injured in an attempt to protect her.

Cancel-Ramos fled the scene but was later arrested, being confined to Lancaster County Prison on Saturday after he was unable to post a $250,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Sept. 30.