A 56-year-old Lancaster man was cited -- and given a mask -- after he was arrested for not wearing a face covering while he was at the boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Monday.

Rehoboth Beach police did not identify the man and didn't return a call from LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday morning.

A season cadet with the Rehoboth Beach police saw the man without a mask walking toward the boardwalk around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

When the cadet told the man that he was required to wear a face covering, the man said that the cadet would have to "make him," police said.

The man refused to stop for the cadet, police said, and he continued to walk to the beach.

Other people on the boardwalk were "upset and yelling at the man about his failure to comply with the mask regulation," police said.

The man wouldn't give his identity to the cadet and a full-time officer, police said, and gave police a fake name and home state and refused to tell the police anything else.

Police arrested and detained the man after "numerous warnings," according to police.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After more than an hour, the man finally agreed to tell police his information, police said. He was "issued a civil citation, proved a mask and released," police said.

Since Delaware Gov. John Carney opened Rehoboth Beach and boardwalk on May 22, face coverings were required to be on the boardwalk, police said. The post on Facebook indicates it's the first civil citation associated with this regulation.

For more Lancaster County crime news: