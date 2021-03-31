A Lancaster man is facing additional charges of stealing a flat screen television after having already been connected to a string of burglaries in the same area, according to Lancaster police.

Angel Luis Vazquez, 39, was charged with burglary and theft after woman told police she arrived back at her home in the 300 block of East Orange Street after having been gone for several days to find that the back door had been forced open and her $200 50-inch television had been stolen, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators quickly linked the theft to Vazquez, who was already facingtwo counts of burglary and two counts of theft for a string of burglaries in the area between March 9 and 11, according to the affidavit.

Vazquez, who was already confined in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $200,000 bail on the earlier charges, told authorities that he had entered the woman’s house by breaking the back door and taking the television, police said.

Vazquez had previously entered a home in the 200 block of Orange Street on March 8, taking more than $14,000 in property including bicycle, jewelry and electronics, according to a separate affidavit. Vazquez stole a laptop in second burglary, also in the same block, and left a television in the building’s foyer.

Vazquez, who was seen on surveillance footage entering the building and riding away on the stolen bicycle with other stolen goods, was arrested on an unrelated warrant on March 13, police said.

Much of the stolen property was discovered at Vazquez’s home in the 500 block of South Lime Street, according to the affidavit.

Vazquez will face a formal arraignment before Judge Andrew T. LeFever on April 23, court records show.

Vazquez has previously pleaded guilty to theft in 2011 and faced charges of burglary and theft in 2010, according to court records.