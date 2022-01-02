A Lancaster man crawled from the burning wreckage of his vehicle after crashing off Route 222 in Ephrata Township early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police.

Wilkin Valera, 23, escaped the destroyed vehicle with minor injuries, later being taken to Lancaster General Hospital, police said in a news release.

Valera was traveling south along Route 222 South near mile marker 41.2, just north of the Route 322 exit, when the Toyota sedan he was driving rolled over several times into a wooded area at 12:22 a.m., according to the news release.

The vehicle came to a rest on its roof in a small creek bed where it then caught fire. Police arrived to find the sedan engulfed in flames.

Witnesses reported seeing Valera crawl from the burning wreckage.

Firefighters with the Pioneer Fire Company were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the surrounding woods.

An investigation into the crash is awaiting additional information, said Sgt. Ken Lockhart.

Attempts to reach Pioneer Fire Company for additional information Sunday were not immediately successful.