A Lancaster man died after a motorcycle crash in Dauphin County on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to I-83 North, Exit 51A on Route 322 in Lower Paxton Township at 9:53 a.m. for a report of a vehicle crash, according to a news release by Pennsylvania State Police.

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office identified the driver of the motorcycle as Gabriel O. Frederick, 22, of Lancaster.

Frederick was driving a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, without a helmet, the news release said. The motorcycle traveled off the right shoulder "at a suspected high rate of speed." It skidded through the grass and became airborne about three times before it hit the ground, and he fell off.

Frederick died of injuries sustained from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.