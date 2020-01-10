A Lancaster man has been convicted of sexually abusing a woman in a vehicle with her 2-year-old son present and hitting the boy in the face in August 2018.

A jury convicted Luis Martinez-Colomba, 32, on Thursday of felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated assault of a child and related misdemeanors after deliberating several hours.

The victim testified about her abusive relationship with Martinez-Colomba that included him repeatedly punching her upper body as she drove along North Reservoir Street and the sexual assault on Aug. 22, 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa also presented evidence how Martinez-Colomba hid from police for about two weeks after the woman reported the abuse, the office said. He hid in woods in Quarryville and Lancaster County Central Park. A police helicopter and K-9s were used in the search; he was found in Mount Joy.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller will sentence Martinez-Colomba after a background investigation. He's being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $750,000 bond.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Martinez-Colomba pleaded guilty in September 2016 to simple assault, unauthorized use of vehicle and criminal mischief and was sentenced to time served to 23 months in prison. He had been charged in February 2016 with hitting a woman in front her children and taking her car in East Lampeter Township.