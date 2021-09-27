A Lancaster man could face as many as 27 years in prison after being convicted of illegally keeping a loaded firearm in a car in East Donegal Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Taylor McCoy Wike III, 30, also faces up to $40,000 in fines after a Lancaster County jury recently convicted him on charges of person not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license following a two-day trial, the DA’s office said in a news release Monday. Wike will be sentenced on Nov. 18.

Prosecutors said Wike was driving a vehicle with a "dead" license plate and had a loaded 9mm handgun in a side compartment behind the driver’s seat hidden under a blanket. Wike is prohibited from having a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

Susquehanna Regional police found the vehicle in the parking lot of a Sheetz on River Road in East Donegal Township on Jan. 5, according to the news release. Officers determined that the plates on the GMC Yukon that Wike was driving actually belonged to a Ford.

The weapon was found and then then turned over to police by a tow truck operator after the vehicle was towed, the DA’s office said.

Judge Thomas Sponaugle presided over the trial.