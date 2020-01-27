Police are searching for a Lancaster man recently convicted of illegally possessing a gun as a felon.

William Berke III, 32, failed to show up to his trial for possessing a .357 revolver with a razed serial number.

A jury rendered a guilty verdict after just 20 minutes of deliberations on Jan. 23, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

He was found guilty for possessing a firearm while prohibited, obliterating a mark of identification of a firearm, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession.

Berke is at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro will sentence Berke following a background investigation.

Berke was previously convicted of burglary in 2012 for an incident in 2011.