 Lancaster County District Attorney's Office

A Lancaster man was convicted last week of illegally possessing a firearm and violating his parole for a previous felony conviction.

A Lancaster County jury found Francis Cruz-Rivera, 49, pulled a gun on his wife and threatened to shoot her inside a minivan while children were in the back seat.

The trial took two days.

Cruz-Rivera had a stolen Kel Tec 9mm pistol in a minivan in October 2018. His wife testified she called parole officers after Cruz-Rivera threatened to shoot her, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

The illegal firearm possession violates his parole stemming from an felony aggravated assault conviction in 2011.

Cruz-Rivera faces sentencing on the illegal firearm possession conviction before Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro on Feb. 25.

Charges on the stolen gun and terroristic threats are still pending.