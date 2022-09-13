A federal jury convicted a Lancaster man on Monday of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Dwayne Sherman, 48, of Lancaster, could face up to 40 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a release on Tuesday.

Sherman’s sentencing has yet to be scheduled. He was indicted on December 1, 2021.

Sherman delivered over $555,000 in cash on three occasions between October 2015 and January 2016 to an informant working with the FBI, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Each of the three deliveries happened in Harrisburg.

The money was transported to San Diego, Calif., and then smuggled across the border into Tijuana, Mexico, according to the release. The release said that Sherman made numerous trips across the border into Mexico during that time frame.

In April 2016, police in Los Angeles, California, stopped Sherman’s vehicle and found him in possession of two kilograms of cocaine and 15,000 pills, some containing meth.

The case was investigated by the IRS, FBI, San Diego Sheriff’s Office, DEA and police in Hawthorne, California.