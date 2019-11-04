A Lancaster man was found guilty on all charges, including rape of a child, corruption of minors and statutory sexual assault, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Teddy Bernard, 50, was convicted on October 31, almost a year after Lancaster city police charged him with seven felonies and a misdemeanor for the assaults that happened in 2010.

The jury deliberated for several hours over two days, the district attorney's office said.

Bernard was charged in January of 2019 for rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

The assault happened in an apartment in the 700 block of Union Street in 2010, when the girl was 8 years old, according to the district attorney's office.

Bernard was an acquaintance of the girl's mother.

Lancaster city police began investigating after receiving information from Children and Youth Services, the district attorney's office said.

Bernard's bail was raised to $1M after the verdict.

His sentencing will be held in January, following a background investigation.

