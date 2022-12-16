A jury convicted a Lancaster city man of killing another Lancaster man after a drug deal at an East Lampeter Township motel in March 2020.

The jury convicted Joshua Joaquin Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, on Thursday of homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related charges in the death of Alexander Aureli Rivera, 22, and the wounding of another unidentified man.

During the four-day retrial, First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown said, “Luciano’s conduct was calculated and deliberate – he laid in wait, he lured them out and he fired multiple times with the intent to kill.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. March 19, 2020, at the 1722 Motor Lodge, 1722 Old Philadelphia Pike. Rivera died from a gunshot wound to the head and the other man was shot in the abdomen.

Testimony from witnesses revealed Luciano sold the victim and his friends marijuana. Luciano returned to the motel after a dispute over the sale and shot at the group while driving a blue Acura.

It was Luciano’s second trial on the charges. On Nov. 4, Judge Jeffery Wright declared a mistrial after determining the jury was deadlocked.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office objected to the mistrial and argued a mistrial was unnecessary because the law addresses the specific situation presented to the court — a juror who stated they were unable to render a fair verdict due to bias. Wright, the office said, refused to follow a rule that allows an alternate juror to be assigned and for deliberations to begin anew.

Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 22, of Lancaster, is charged with the same crimes as Luciano. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 27 before Wright.

Wright also found Luciano guilty of a separate firearms violation. Sentencing has not been scheduled.