A Lancaster man chased another man into a public elementary school, then assaulted him with a wooden mop, according to Lancaster police.

Josue Tirado-Acevedo, 30, was charged with criminal trespass, possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault after he entered Hamilton Elementary School at 1300 Wabank Road while chasing the man at around 5:39 p.m. on Feb. 26, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Tirado-Acevedo took a wooden mop handle and used it as an improvised weapon to assault the man, giving him a 2-inch laceration to the top of his head that required surgical glue to close, police said. The man also had a laceration on his hand.

Tirado-Acevedo is the ex-boyfriend of the man’s current girlfriend, police said.

Tirado-Acevedo was seen on surveillance video chasing the man in a vehicle through the elementary school parking lot, according to the affidavit. The man used his employee access badge to flee into the school, but Tirado-Acevedo was able to follow him inside before the door’s magnetic lock could secure.

Surveillance footage later shows Tirado-Acevedo leaving the building with a broken mop handle, police said.

It is unclear why Tirado-Acevedo began chasing the man.

A preliminary hearing for Tirado-Acevedo has yet to be scheduled, court documents show.

Tirado-Acevedo has previously pleaded guilty to harassment in 2020 and to retail theft in 2017, court records show. Information on Tirado-Acevedo’s sentences for those charges was not available.