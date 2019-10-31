A Lancaster man was charged after he put his hand around a woman's neck and forced her face into a mattress, causing her to pass out on October 29 at 10 p.m. according to Pequea Township Police.
Keith Lamont Norman, 30, of the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, was charged with a felony count of strangulation and two misdemeanors -- simple assault and resisting arrest.
Police said that after the 21-year-old woman regained consciousness Norman struck her in the face with an open hand.
The assault happened in a residence in the 900 block of West Penn Grant Road in Pequea Township, police said.
Norman left before police arrived, but came back while officers were still there. He tried to leave again and resisted officers attempting to arrest him.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Norman is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $35,000 bail.