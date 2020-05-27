A 24-year-old Lancaster man was charged with three felonies after police said he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Angelo Alexis Rodriguez was charged on Tuesday with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, according to online court documents.

Rodriguez was in an inappropriate relationship with the 14-year-old from late-April to May, Lancaster city police Lt. Bill Hickey said.

It was brought to the police's attention earlier this month and Rodriguez was arrested following the investigation, Hickey said.

Rodriguez is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $250,000 bail, according to court documents.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 3 with Magisterial District Judge Jodie Richardson.

