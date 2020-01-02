A Lancaster man has been charged after he threatened and assaulted a woman because she "owed him money for a trip to Chick-Fil-A," according to court documents.

Malike Greer, 22, was charged with stalking, simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats and criminal mischief on Dec. 29, said court documents.

Greer committed two incidents against a woman he had an intimate relationship with, which ended in May 2019, said a police complaint.

In the first incident, Greer approached the woman's car in the 200 block of Dauphin Street on Dec. 27.

While the woman was in the vehicle, Greer threatened to kill her if she dated anyone else and threw items at her. He also shattered her windshield and ripped off the passenger door of her 1996 Toyota Corolla. According to court documents, Greer did this because the woman owed him money for Chick-fil-A.

Two days later, Greer threw a flower pot at the woman's car and shattered the rear window. He also cut the car's brake lines and slashed the tires, said a police complaint.

Greer admitted to police to damaging the woman's car, court documents said.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2020.

