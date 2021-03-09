A Lancaster man has been charged after stalking a woman with a firearm and preventing her from safely returning home, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Damion Tyrell Dixon, 22, has been charged with stalking, firearm not to be carried without a license, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records show.

Dixon repeatedly came to the woman’s residence in the first block of Parkside Avenue throughout the day on March 6, knocking on the door, demanding entry, screaming outside, blowing his vehicle’s horn and playing loud music while double parked on the street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman was not at home at the time, but her mother told police Dixon made references to carrying a firearm in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Dixon’s conduct throughout the day prevented the woman from returning home safely, police said.

Dixon appeared drunk when officers found him, and he became belligerent after he was detained, screaming and yelling profanities at a crowd that had gathered around the scene, police said.

A 9mm pistol was located in the trunk of Dixon’s vehicle, police said. Dixon does not have a permit to carry a firearm, according to the affidavit.

Dixon is free on a $100,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David L. Ashworth on March 18.