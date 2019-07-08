A Lancaster man has been arrested on charges he shot a gun three times at three women in a vehicle — including his ex-girlfriend, who he had also punched in the face, police said.
Charles Hargroves, 25, was arrested Friday for the May 31 shooting after being located by Pennsylvania State Police.
According to court documents, Hargroves' ex-girlfriend was driving with two other women and stopped behind a stopped minivan Hargroves was a passenger in about 1 a.m. May 31 near New Holland Avenue and North Reservoir Street.
Hargroves got out of the minivan, walked to the driver's side of vehicle his ex-girlfriend was driving and they began arguing. He then punched her about four times in the face, got back in the minivan and left after arguing with the other women in the vehicle, according to court documents.
His ex-girlfriend followed the minivan to the 800 block of North Reservoir and parked behind it.
Hargroves again got out of the minivan, spoke briefly to the women in their vehicle and walked away, then fired three shots toward the women, according to court documents.
Hargroves was charged June 10 with three counts each of aggravated assault and discharge of firearms, and one count each of reckless endangerment, having a firearm as a convicted felon, carrying a firearm without a license and simple assault.
Hargroves was being held in Lancaster County Prison unable to post $300,000 bail.