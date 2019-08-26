A 21-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Rashon Kylil Christian, of the 300 block of Marshall Street, had intercourse at least three times with the girl and had her perform another sex act at least once between January and May, according to his affidavit of probable cause.

Police found a video of Christian fondling the girl that he had taken and sent to her phone and Snapchat communication between them detailing sexual encounters and their ages, the affidavit said.

Christian was charged Friday with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

He is being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $250,000 bail.