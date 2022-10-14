A Lancaster man has been charged with sexually abusing three teenage girls, and police say he may have abused others.

Police charged Robert Jesus Medina Jr., of Lancaster, with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. Medina had engaged in or attempted to engage in sexual relations with three different girls, police said. The girls were 12, 13 and 14 years old.

Lancaster city detectives, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, came into contact with Medina through social media apps and his phone, police said. Medina agreed to meet the 14-year-old girl at the Park City Mall for sex, police said. He was arrested at the mall.

Medina told police he had sex with one of the girls over the course of six months, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Medina may have sexually abused other minors. The Lancaster Bureau of Police is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jared Snader at 717-735-3357.

Medina is in Lancaster County Prison.