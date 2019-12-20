Jose Monclova, Dec. 12, 2019

Jose Monclova Jr., 27, was charged with raping a 5-year-old in 2006, police said. 

A Lancaster man has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in 2006. 

Jose M. Monclova Jr., 27, is facing charges for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and rape of a child after raping and sexually assaulting a young girl over a seven-month period in 2006, police said in court documents. 

The East Hempfield Township Police Department charged Monclova on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. 

Monclova is currently out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2020. 