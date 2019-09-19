A Lancaster city man has been arrested on child pornography charges after investigators said he downloaded and shared pornographic images and videos of children.

Jose Arroyo-Lopez, 41, of the 200 block of East Liberty Street, was charged Monday following an investigation that started in January, according to charging documents.

According to the documents, state Attorney General's Office investigators looking for people sharing child pornography identified files containing pornographic images that Arroyo was making available on a file-sharing network earlier this year.

The file names referred to children as young as 4 and an investigator described five of the files as containing videos of children being sexually assaulted, according to the documents.

On Wednesday, agents served a search warrant on Arroyo-Lopez' house and interviewed him.

He initially denied looking at child pornography and asked for a lawyer, suggesting his adult son may have seen child pornography on their computer, documents said.

The interview was stopped.

While agents completed the warrant, Arroyo-Lopez "stated that he wanted to take responsibility and wanted to 'confess to everything,'" documents said.

Arroyo-Lopez signed documents waiving his right to an attorney and an agent began to take his statement. But Arroyo-Lopez again asked for an attorney, saying he didn't want to go to prison or lose his children, documents said.

The agent ended the recording and told Arroyo-Lopez agents couldn't talk to him because he had asked for an attorney.

However, charging documents said Arroyo-Lopez "stated that maybe it was the stress of everything" and that he wasn't sharing child pornography, nor was he a bad guy.

Arroyo-Lopez also said he deleted the items and had forgotten about them until the warrant was served.

According to the charging documents, child pornography was being made available from a file-sharing network Arroyo-Lopez had control of in January.

Online court documents do not list an attorney for Arroyo-Lopez and efforts to contact him weren't immediately successful.

He is charged with nine counts of disseminating images or video of children in sex acts, six counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. All charges are second- or third-degree felonies; he remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Arroyo-Lopez is the widower of Nelmarys Rivera-Alequin, who was accidentally shot April 15, 2018 when a neighbor cleaning his pistol next door inadvertently fired it, sending the bullet through the wall.

The bullet hit Rivera-Alequin in the head. Arroyo-Lopez took her off life support eight days later.

The neighbor, Allante Floyd, pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of reckless endangerment. He and was paroled after spending about a year in prison.