A Lancaster man was charged with multiple narcotics felonies after he was found with numerous drugs he intended to sell, according to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Shawn Money Jones, 32, was charged with six counts of possession of drugs, three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, one count of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those charges came after Lancaster County Drug Task Force agents uncovered 4.6 grams of fentanyl, 25.3 grams of powder cocaine, 6 grams of crack cocaine, 286 grams of methamphetamine and 164 oxycodone pills at Jones' residence in the 600 block of North Queen Street shortly after noon on Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Jones’ house also contained multiple digital gram scales and boxes of sandwich bags.

Jones told agents the drugs in his home were meant to be sold, police said.

Agents also uncovered two assault rifles, one of which had no make or serial number, and a 9mm handgun with a damaged serial number, according to the affidavit.

Jones is currently in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $500,000 bail, according to court documents. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Bruce A. Roth on Jan. 26.

