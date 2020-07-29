A Lancaster man that U.S. Marshals arrested at his home Tuesday faces felony charges in connection to a May 2020 death, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Pablo A. Maldonado, 36, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to the district attorney's office, Elizabethtown police used cell phone records to show that Maldonado text messaged a 29-year-old woman to arrange the drug buy in Lancaster city, and she was found dead the next morning in her home on South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown of what the coroner determined was acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity.

A search of Maldonado's home on Passey Lane found $4,000 in cash, quantities of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, and packaging that matched what was found at the fatal overdose scene, according to the district attorney's office.

Police noted that they found baggies stamped, “Hipsters Paradise” – some empty, some "containing a powdery substance."

District Judge Randall Miller arraigned Maldonado, who is currently in Lancaster COunty Prison on $250,000 bail, or 10% of that amount. He is also being held on a federal probation matter, according to the district attorney's office.