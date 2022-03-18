Donald Meshey Jr. is mentally not well enough to assist his defense against criminal charges that he beheaded and dismembered his father in their Lancaster apartment last August, a Lancaster County judge found.

Meshey, 33, “lacks any rational understanding of the charges he is facing,” Judge Dennis Reinaker said Friday at the end of a brief competency hearing.

Meshey’s attorney, Samuel Encarnacion, told Reinaker that a psychiatrist determined that Meshey met the legal criteria for incompetency and needs treatment.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman agreed. Neither attorney would say what Meshey’s diagnosis was.

Reinaker ordered that Meshey be moved from the Lancaster County Prison, where he’s been held without bail since his arrest Aug. 11, 2021, to a state hospital for treatment.

The court will reevaluate Meshey to determine if he is competent in six months.

Meshey was not in the courtroom, but appeared by video from the prison. His brown hair was unkempt and he grew a beard since his arrest. He did not participate in the hearing, but asked at its end if he could talk to his attorney. Reinaker allowed him to.

According to prosecutors, Meshey stabbed Donald Meshey Sr. 24 times in the upper chest and another 10 times in the right forearm and hand area before beheading and dismembering him early morning Aug. 11.

Meshey’s mother, Edith Meshey, called police just before 9 a.m. that morning after going into the apartment at 202 W. Strawberry St. She told police her son showed her the head in the freezer and told her he had seen a “cadaver doll” in his father’s bed that looked like his father, then got a knife and began stabbing.

A cadaver is a corpse generally used for medical training. Replicas are often used, though they are usually referred to as synthetic cadavers.

Meshey then got a saw and dismembered his father’s arms and legs and head, according to prosecutors. He put the limbs and torso in contractor bags and took them to the basement and put the torso in his father’s Lincoln Towncar’s trunk.

Meshey is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of corpse and tampering with or fabricating with physical evidence.