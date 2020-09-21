A Lancaster city man has been charged with attempted homicide after police said he fired shots at someone inside an East Lampeter Township apartment Sunday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Wanyai Parker, 22, entered an apartment in the 1300 block of Bentley Ridge Drive where he threatened a woman and her sister with a gun, took their cell phones, and then shot at the woman as she fled to a neighbor for help, police reported. No injuries were reported.

Afterward, police said Parker threw the semi-automatic handgun into a wooded area near the apartment complex, where they discovered it, and also found Parker nearby. After being questioned, police said Parker admitted firing a gun during the argument.

Police also said they found multiple shell casings and bullet holes in the outdoor stairwell and the inside of the apartment.

The woman Parker shot at has a protection from abuse order that prohibits him from contacting her, police said.

In addition to criminal homicide, Parker faces felony charges of burglary, robbery and firing a gun inside a building. He was arraigned Monday morning before District Judge Denise Commins, who denied him bail and committed him to Lancaster County Prison.