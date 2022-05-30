Editor's Note: This story has been updated Monday afternoon to include new information provided by the Manheim Township Police Department.

Manheim Township police have charged a Lancaster man with attempted criminal homicide after they say he broke into an apartment and assaulted a man with a brick.

Sammy Thomas Reeves Jr., 30, broke into the apartment in the 900 Block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township by kicking aside a window-mounted air conditioning unit and then used the brick to assault the man in his bed at 8:36 p.m. on May 25, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

An eyewitness saw Reeves and two women attempting to break into the apartment, police said. The eyewitness called 911 after Reeves and the women spotted her and yelled.

Police arrived to find the man covered in blood and fresh injuries. The man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with multiple skull fractures and was released from the hospital over the weekend, according to a news release.

Officers later found the brick covered in human tissue in a pool of blood.

The man told police he was alone in the apartment when Reeves broke into a window and struck him in the head multiple times with the brick, causing him to become unconscious. The man said he has known Reeves for several years.

Surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store showed Reeves and the women outside the man's apartment, police said. Reeves was seen in the footage holding what appeared to be a brick.

Reeves was charged Friday with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and burglary – all felony offenses.

An attorney was not listed for Reeves in court documents.

Reeves is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison after he was denied bail by Judge Edward Tobin during a preliminary arraignment Saturday morning “due to the nature of the offense,” according to court records. He will next face a preliminary hearing before Judge Mary Sponaugle on June 8.

Court records show Reeves has previously pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanors including recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and terroristic threats, with several charges in 2013 coming as a result of a fight in the 300 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster, according to previous reporting. He is currently awaiting trial in Lancaster County on charges of felony strangulation and summary harassment stemming from an incident in 2021.