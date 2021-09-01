A man has been charged with assault after a fight in Lancaster city Wednesday morning that left one man dead, according to Lancaster police.

Aaron Blake Robertson, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of Pearl Street at 6:52 a.m. to find 36-year-old Brandon Schweers, who had visible injuries to his head and knee and told police “his body hurt all over” and was complaining of difficulty breathing, according to a police news release.

Schweers told officers that Robertson, of the 100 block of Pearl Street, had injured him and was armed with a knife and pepper spray, according to the news release.

Schweers was transported to a hospital for treatment, but died upon arriving, police said..

An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning to determine the cause and manner of death of a man who died after a fight in Lancaster city Wednesday, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Diamantoni could not release the man's name, stating that the man's next of kin had not been notified. Schweers was identified by police in their news release.

Schweers’ girlfriend told investigators she had heard her dogs barking and looked outside to see Schweers on his back in a defensive position with a man named Aaron on top of him, near Schweers’ head, police said. The woman said Schweers was complaining that “Aaron” was killing him.

Detectives were able to identify Robertson, who admitted to going to Schweers’ home with a knife and pepper spray after seeing him sitting on his porch, according to the news release. The two then began arguing, leading to a fight, during which Robertson said he struck Schweers several times in the head.

Robertson is currently being held for processing and arraignment, police said. Court records did not have information on Robertson's charges Wednesday night.

An investigation into the circumstances that led to the assault, as well as the cause of Schweers’ death, is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.