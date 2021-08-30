A Lancaster man has been charged with assault after knocking a man to the ground, resulting in the man’s death several days later, according to Lancaster city police.

Jesus Samuel Torres Jr., 28, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility and two felony drug violations.

Torres punched 61-year old Hipolito Gonzalez in the face, causing Gonzalez to fall backwards and strike his head on the sidewalk in the first block of New Dorwart Street at 6:53 p.m. on March 18, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A police news release previously stated that Gonzalez was later found unconscious on Dorwart Street, a different street located about two blocks off of South Prince Street.

Ambulances were called to the area three minutes later after a neighbor found Gonzalez unconscious on the sidewalk. The neighbor did not see what happened, according to the news release.

Gonzalez was then transported to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital with severe head injuries. He died there on March 26, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Monday.

An autopsy determined Gonzalez died of a traumatic brain injury, Diamantoni said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators began looking into the incident which lead to Gonzalez’s death on March 26, obtaining video footage from the Lancaster Safety Coalition, private residences and businesses in the area, police said. Authorities were able to use the footage to identify Torres, who was seen entering a Manor Street address immediately after the encounter.

Torres met with investigators on March 31, where he admitted to using a cellphone to arrange two meetings with Gonzalez on the day of the incident to deliver crack cocaine in exchange for $80, according to the affidavit. A first delivery, which took place at a pub in the 700 block of High Street around 3:15 p.m., took place without incident.

The second delivery in the first block of New Dorwart Street resulted in a physical struggle where Torres knocked Gonzales to the ground, police said. It was not clear what caused the altercation.

A forensic pathologist determined that Gonzalez sustained multiple large fractures to his skull from the fall, killing him, according to the affidavit.

Investigators worked with Lancaster County Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman, who was the “final authority for the charges that were filed” and approved the charges against Torres after the incident was fully investigated, said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, a police spokesperson. Torres was charged on April 12.

The investigation into the incident is complete, Stoltzfus said.

Attempts to reach the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office on Monday were not immediately successful. Attempts to reach Torres’ attorney, Beverly Heather Rampaul, were also not immediately successful.

Torres turned himself in to police on April 20 and was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, court records show. He is currently awaiting trial.

Torres has previously pleaded guilty to defiant trespass in 2014 and 2015, according to court records.

Gonzalez was the third of eight apparent homicides in Lancaster County so far this year, according to newspaper records.

Mitchell C. Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, was found shot to death in a Strasburg parking lot on Feb. 14; Helen Miller, 19, of Manheim Township, was found stabbed to death in her home on Feb. 22; Richard Williams, 35, of West Hempfield Township, was shot and killed at his ex-wife’s home in Mountville on April 16; Victoria Preston, 60, was killed with prescription drugs at her Mount Joy home before it exploded in a murder-suicide on June 1; Donald Meshey Sr., 67, of Lancaster, was found stabbed to death and dismembered in his home on Aug. 11; Jomar Almestica, 26, of York, was shot and killed after an argument outside a Lancaster city party on Aug. 20; and Rolando Rivera, 23, of Lancaster, was shot and killed near a Lancaster city park on Aug. 27.

No charges have yet been filed in connection with Rivera’s death. Mount Joy Township police said David Preston died of suicide after killing Victoria Preston. All other homicide deaths in Lancaster County so far this year have resulted in charges of criminal homicide.