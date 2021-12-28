A Lancaster man was charged with aggravated assault Saturday for allegedly stabbing another person multiple times in the chest with a paring knife, leaving the victim with serious injuries, police said.

Rayvon Thomas, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault in the afternoon of Dec. 25 following a domestic dispute at his residence on Harrisburg Pike near President Avenue, according to a release from the Manheim Township Police Department.

During an argument, Thomas allegedly “brandished a paring knife” and held it in his hand, police said. The two then began to wrestle one another to the ground. While fighting, Thomas allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and underwent emergency surgery.

Thomas is being held at Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post bail, according to court documents. His bail was set at $250,000.