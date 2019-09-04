A 20-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with fatally shooting a man on Father's Day and wounding the man's son in Lancaster.

The shooting happened shortly after the father, Anthony Marshall, and his son, Tyquane Christian, tried to break up a fight between their shooter and another man at a party on Lafayette Street, according to Lancaster city police.

And, according to his cousin, Marshall, 44, of Harrisburg, died trying to protect Christian, 25, of Lititz, from gunfire.

The man who shot them is Shawn Nasim Connelly, according to Lancaster city police.

He was charged Wednesday with homicide, attempted homicide and related charges.

The shooting was captured on Kunzler Meat Co.'s surveillance video, according to police.

It shows Connelly and three other people encountering Marshall and Christian on Lafayette around 12:30 a.m. June 16.

Connelly is seen pulling a gun from his waistband and firing, striking Marshall in the left chest and Christian in his right arm, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Marshall and Christian then run toward Laurel Street and Connelly and the others ran toward New Dorwart Street.

Police found Marshall with a gunshot wound to the torso laying in the first block of Laurel Street. He was pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital two hours later.

According to the affidavit, before the shooting, Connelly had a man in a headlock at a birthday party at 610 Lafayette.

The man got free and fled. Marshall and Christian were asked to leave the party.

Marshall's sister, Gina George, of Harrisburg, called the arrest bittersweet.

"We're happy that the shooter's in jail, but the bitter part of it is, he can never give us our brother back," she said.

Christian is recovering, she said. He has limited use of his arm and is undergoing therapy.

"Not only did they take his father from him, they took a lot from him, too," she said. "He's a father, too, and right now, he can't pick his son up. He can't throw a football with his son."

At the time of the shooting, Connelly was accused of selling cocaine one three occasions — February, March and April — to an informant or informants, according to court records.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But he wasn't charged until June 23.

When asked about the timeline and if Connelly should have been arrested earlier on drug charges, Lt. Bill Hickey said he couldn't comment on Connelly's situation specifically.

But generally, he said, "In some of our investigations, we don't make an arrest right away because it may be part of a larger investigation."

Connelly has been held at Lancaster County Prison since he was arrested on the drug charges.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and ask that anyone with information call them at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted online.

More Lancaster County crime news: