A Lancaster man brandished a gun during a party and gunned down a man Friday night, according to Lancaster city police.

Steffen Vadoria Tidwell Jr., 27, was charged with criminal homicide and discharge of firearms Saturday.

Tidwell pulled out a handgun and pointed it at 26-year-old Jomar Almestica, firing multiple shots and striking him in the torso, arms and legs during a party in the 600 block of Hebrank Street at 10:12 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release Saturday night.

Investigators were able to identify Tidwell, who has been charged but not arrested.

Almestica was rushed to a hospital, but died as a result of his injuries early Saturday morning, police said.

Tidwell has pleaded guilty to numerous offenses in Lancaster and York counties since 2012, most recently being sentenced to two to four years of confinement after pleading guilty to a felony weapons violation, five counts of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief for firing a gun inside a Manheim Township bar in 2017, court records show.