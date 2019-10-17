Nearly nine years after Olga Sanchez-Reyes died in a fire set by an arsonist on North Plum Street, police have arrested and charged a 52-year-old Lancaster man.

Carlos Montalvo-Rivera was charged on Wednesday with homicide, arson and several other felony and misdemeanor offenses, according to online court documents.

Sanchez-Reyes' three children -- ages 8, 9 and 13 -- were in the house when it was set ablaze. The three children escaped the fire by climbing onto the roof of the home, according to police.

Lancaster city police and the Lancaster County district attorney's office will be holding a joint press conference today at 4:30 p.m. to address the arrest of Montalvo-Rivera.

Police said Montalvo-Rivera is charged with the death of Sanchez-Reyes, a 30-year-old mother who died in a house fire on December 6, 2010.

According to charging documents, Montalvo-Rivera was interviewed by detectives the night of the fire, but over the years, his story of what happened that night kept changing.

At the scene, Montalvo-Rivera, through an interpreter, told police that he woke up to the sound of his wife arguing with someone. He stated that he was then hit over the head and regained consciousness to his hands tied behind his back.

Later that night, Montalvo-Rivera told police that his hands were tied behind his back and he was able to free his hands while he was on the second floor of the home. Once untied, he stated, he was able to climb out of the second story bathroom window and jump down to the sidewalk behind his home.

Version two was told to police weeks after the fire, on December 17 -- this time, Montalvo-Rivera stated that his hands were still tied when he jumped from the window.

The second version contradicted a witness who told police he saw Montalvo-Rivera trying to climb up to the second floor window with untied hands and tried to give him a boost. The same witness also stated that he later saw Montalvo-Rivera walk from the back of his home with his hands now tied behind his back.

Version three was told by Montalvo-Rivera at a grand jury testimony on February 19, 2019. This time, he testified that he jumped from the window with his hands tied, but they had been 'loosened' while in the home.

Still, police point out, it went against the accounts from witnesses that his hands were tied "tightly."

Version four, where Montalvo-Rivera told police his hands were tied in front of his body, was told much later on October 1, 2016.

Through the investigation, police learned that Montalvo-Rivera had moved out of the home he shared with Sanchez a month before the fire.

"This crime is a sinister crime," then-police chief Keith Sadler said in an a press conference where he vowed to find the arsonist in 2010.

Here are excerpts from the original 2010 reporting on the case:

The 5:30 a.m. fire at 14 N. Plum St. also injured two children, both of whom suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation, police said. They were in critical but stable condition on Tuesday, police said.

There were five people in the single-family row house when the fire broke out, the police chief said. They were: Sanchez-Reyes, her husband (Carlos Montalvo-Rivera) and their children, a 13-year-old boy and the two injured girls who are 8 and 9 years old.

Police said the teenage boy led his younger sisters to an attic window and helped them outside to an eave of the roof as the fire closed in. Outside, neighbor Jonathan Santiago heard screams from the children and took action, entering a nearby home, climbing to the attic and walking along the roofs of four row houses to reach the children before helping them to safety.

County property records show that Sanchez-Reyes and Carlos A. Montalvo bought the home in March 2007. Public records indicate the two were married before District Judge Cheryl N. Hartman in September 2000.

Updated: 12:13 p.m.

