Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, who is accused of setting the December 2010 Lancaster city fire that killed his wife, Olga Sanchez-Reyes, is expected to appear at a preliminary hearing Friday, Jan. 31, on homicide, arson and related charges.

Montalvo-Rivera, 52, was charged Oct. 16 in what has been considered one of the county's most notorious cold cases. The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Lancaster District Judge Andrew LeFever.

At an October news conference announcing his arrest, former county district attorney Craig Stedman and city Detective Sgt. Nathan Nickel said motive, inconsistencies and Montalvo-Rivera's changing account helped cement the case.

Sanchez-Reyes was 30 when she died in the Dec. 6., 2010, fire at 14 N. Plum St. on the city’s east side. The couple's three children, then 8, 9 and 13, were also inside, but escaped the fire by climbing onto the roof.

Montalvo-Rivera told investigators someone broke in and attacked his wife and him, but Stedman said there was no evidence of that.

Instead, charging documents portray Montalvo-Rivera as an abusive and jealous husband who is "the only person who possessed a motive and the opportunity to murder" his wife. And Sanchez-Reyes’ sister told detectives in 2016 that the couple’s relationship was rocky and that Montalvo-Rivera threatened his wife in 2009, charging documents state.

"I will kill you like a dog," Montalvo-Rivera is said to have told his wife.

Stedman and Nickel said the case wasn't neglected and they were always on the cusp of filing charges. Stedman said prosecutors also haven't released all new evidence.

Despite the prosecution's theory, Montalvo-Rivera's son Carlos Xavier Montalvo, 23, told an LNP reporter in October he and his sisters are sticking by their father and don't believe he is responsible. LNP was unable to reach the family Thursday for an update.

"My father was and has been the greatest father he could be even with what we went (through) he never not once gave up on us," Xavier Montalvo told LNP in an online message. "I love him to death and I hope he knows that."

Montalvo-Rivera has been held at Lancaster County Prison without bail since his arrest.