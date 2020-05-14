A 23-year-old Lancaster man was charged after he drunkenly yelled and spat at customers at the New Holland Avenue Turkey Hill on Wednesday night, according to Manheim Township police.

Kullen Markus Weaver was drinking beer and throwing the empty cans around the area when he was seen yelling and spitting on people at 9:43 p.m., police said.

When police arrived, Weaver started to walk away and resisted an officer who had grabbed him, according to police.

Police had to take Weaver to the ground to arrest him, police said. Police also said that after Weaver was arrested, he started screaming.

Weaver is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and a summary offense for public drunkeness, according to online court documents.

He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.

