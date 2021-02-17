A Lancaster man helped arrange the purchase of drugs that led to the overdose and death of a Columbia woman in July, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

John Troster Stevens, 50, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death on Wednesday for helping purchase $250 worth of cocaine and heroin for Shannon Diane Rivera, 43, which led to her death by accidental overdose, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police and medics were initially dispatched to resuscitate Rivera after she was found unconscious on the floor of a bathroom in a Turkey Hill Minit Market in the 800 block of New Holland Avenue on July 12, according to the affidavit. First responders determined that they would be unable to resuscitate Rivera after several minutes and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A coroner’s report concluded that Rivera had died of an accidental overdose with fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana in her system at the time of her death, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found Rivera’s phone and other belongings in the bathroom along with a bag of heroin, police said. Forensic investigators searched through the phone and found numerous calls to a phone number belonging to another woman who told police that Rivera had been approached earlier that day by Stevens, who was looking to buy crack cocaine.

Stevens told investigators that Rivera had approached him earlier in the morning asking if he could give her heroin, police said. Stevens then called a drug dealer to purchase two bags each of cocaine and heroin using Rivera’s money, keeping one bag of cocaine for himself.

Stevens was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $100,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David P. Miller on Feb. 26.

Stevens has previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges of public drunkenness in 2019 and was ordered to pay a fine, court records show.