A Lancaster city man is in the county prison on charges including attempted homicide stemming from an early morning stabbing Friday.

Anton Callaham, 41, is being held in lieu of $1 million bail after police identified him as the person who stabbed a 38-year-old Manheim Township man.

Police found the Manheim Township man in the area of the 900 block of Lititz Avenue after responding to a report of a stabbing around 5 a.m. Friday.

Police said the man, who continues to recover at Lancaster General Hospital, had multiple stab wounds to the torso.

Callaham was taken into custody Saturday, police said.

Before being transferred to the hospital, the man described the suspect as having dreadlocks and being known as “Vegas,” according to the criminal complaint. During the investigation, police identified a vehicle on Lititz Avenue that belonged to Callaham, who matched the description.

Police were also informed that Callaham was on federal probation for previous offenses and were provided a phone number by federal authorities for Callaham starting with 702, a Las Vegas area code, according to the affidavit.

The Manheim Township man identified Callaham out of eight photographs after being taken off a ventilator, the criminal complaint states.

A preliminary hearing for Callaham has been scheduled for May 8 before Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever.