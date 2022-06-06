A Lancaster city man is facing charges after police say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend and the woman's current boyfriend during a fight that happened early Sunday morning.

Edward W. Thomas, 49, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of criminal mischief and one count of scattering rubbish, according to Manheim Township police in a news release.

Thomas phoned the woman and called her vulgar names − after that, he exchanged words with her current boyfriend, agreeing to meet at a location in the 2500 block of Lititz Pike shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday to "settle things," police said.

The two men started fighting when Thomas pulled out a knife and started stabbing the man, police said. The man then grabbed a 2x4 board and swung it at Thomas.

The woman and the man tried to return to their vehicle, but Thomas stabbed the man several times, including in the hand and leg, police said.

The woman recognized Thomas as an ex-boyfriend she had more than 20 years ago. When she tried to stop him from attacking her current boyfriend, Thomas cut her on the arm before she was able to get the knife away from him, police said.

Thomas then left the area, and the pair Thomas attacked called 911 and got medical attention, police said.

Regarding the count of scattering rubbish, Thomas took garbage from a nearby dumpster and threw it at the pair's car, according to Sgt. Barry Waltz with Manheim Township Police.

Thomas is currently Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, court documents show. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for 8:45 a.m. on June 9.