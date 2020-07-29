A Lancaster man U.S. Marshals arrested at his home Tuesday faces felony charges in connection with a woman's fatal overdose in May, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Pablo A. Maldonado, 36, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to the district attorney's office, Elizabethtown police used cell phone records to show that Maldonado text messaged a 29-year-old woman on May 5 to arrange a drug buy in Lancaster city.

The woman, who was not identified by the district attorney's office, was found dead the next morning in her home on South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown. The coroner determined the cause of her death was acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity, according to the district attorney's office.

During a search of Maldonado's home on Passey Lane, investigators found $4,000 in cash, quantities of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine and packaging that matched what was found where the woman overdosed, according to the district attorney's office.

Police noted that they found baggies stamped, “Hipsters Paradise” – some empty, some "containing a powdery substance."

District Judge Randall Miller arraigned Maldonado, who is currently in Lancaster COunty Prison on $250,000 bail, or 10% of that amount. He is also being held on a federal probation matter, according to the district attorney's office.