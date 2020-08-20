A Lancaster man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a child between 2015 to 2018.

Jay Springs, 48, is charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, charging documents show.

Springs' charges come more than three months after Northern Lancaster County Regional police opened an investigation, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During an interview in late May at the Lancaster County Children's Alliance, a 14-year-old girl said Springs would come into her bedroom and inappropriately touch her while she pretended to sleep, beginning when she was 8 or 9 years old, according to the complaint. The assaults took place between 2015 to 2018 in Warwick Township, and escalated, the girl told investigators.

Charging documents also said that Springs admitted his offenses to the girl's mother.

Springs was committed to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $600,000 bail, online court documents said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 27.

