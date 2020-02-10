A Lancaster man was charged after he entered a school bus full of children and yelled at the bus driver Jan. 28, police said.

Lee R. Snyder, 61, who was waiting to meet a child on a school bus, became angry when the bus missed a stop, Manheim Township police said.

He began to follow the school bus in his vehicle, police said. At the next stop — at Pleasant Place and East Roseville Road — Snyder entered the school bus and yelled at the bus driver for failing to stop at the proper location, police said.

Snyder then removed the child he was to pick up from off the bus, police said.

Police said the bus was full of children, ages 7 to 9.

Snyder was charged with unauthorized school bus entry and disorderly conduct, police said.

