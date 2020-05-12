A 21-year-old Lancaster city man was charged after police were called to Wal-Mart on Lincoln Highway East for a fight in progress on May 5, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Police said a man with a stab wound to the head was found on Lincoln Highway East. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Amin Mussa, of the 400 block of Church Street, was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault, according to online court documents.

Mussa was found walking on Strasburg Pike and admitted to police that he and the other man were in a fight because Mussa recognized him from a prior incident, according to police.

Police said that Mussa had a knife in his possession when he was arrested.

Mussa is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $25,000 bail, according to online court dockets.

