A 3-year-old child overdosed on psychedelic mushrooms after eating a candy bar laced with them from a Lancaster man's backpack, according to police.

Manheim Township police charged Shahi Pressley, 28, of Lancaster, after they determined the child got the candy after he left them unsupervised.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue on Feb. 16 and Pressley reported the child was vomiting. Emergency responders took the child to Lancaster General Hospital, noting the child was dizzy and semi-alert, according to a criminal complaint.

Police determined the child ate three quarters of the psilocybin-laced candy bar, commonly known as magic mushrooms, Pressley had in his backpack in a room where the child was unsupervised, according to the complaint. Pressley called 911 after other children in the house told him the child was puking.

Police said the candy bar currently being tested.

Pressley is charged with child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance. He had a preliminary hearing on Friday and is scheduled for a formal arraignment on March 24. He is currently being held in the Lancaster County Prison on a $150,000 bail.