A Lancaster man has been charged with manslaughter after his infant son died of asphyxiation while sleeping on the floor, according to Manheim Township police.

Rolston A. Sturkey, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and two drug charges.

Officers responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 7 in the 700 block of Wyncroft Lane to find a 3-month-old child unresponsive on the floor, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Emergency responders were unable to revive the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sturkey told police that the night before, he smoked marijuana before laying the infant down on a makeshift bed of blankets on the floor about six inches away from his chest, police said. Sturkey said he woke up that morning to find that the child was not breathing.

An autopsy determined that the child died as a result of accidental asphyxiation, police said.

Police also found 14.84 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and $1,680 in cash in the apartment, which Sturkey said belonged to him, according to the affidavit.

Sturkey is free after posting $50,000 bail on Tuesday, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle on April 7.