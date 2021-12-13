A Lancaster city man broke into a Manor Township apartment Friday night and harassed a woman inside, according to Manor Township police.

Darrion Nathaniel Deleon, 21, entered the residence in the 700 block of Millersville Road in Manor Township just before 11 p.m. and began arguing with the woman, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers rushed to the apartment believing Deleon had a gun, but the affidavit did not state if Deleon was actually armed at the time.

Officers found Deleon hiding in a shower and arrested him.

The woman told police Deleon had let himself into the apartment uninvited and began arguing with her. The argument became physical when Deleon grabbed her by her chin and right arm, causing an abrasion.

Deleon had previously pointed a loaded handgun at the woman and assaulted her, also destroying thousands of dollars’ worth of her electronics at the same residence in October, according to previous reporting. Deleon's bail conditions for those offenses prohibited him from returning to the residence.

Deleon previously violated those conditions when he returned to the residence in November and began arguing with a person there, police said.

Judge Raymond Sheller denied Deleon bail Saturday due to there being “no monetary amount or combination of conditions that can guarantee the safety of the victim,” according to court records.

Deleon remains in Lancaster County Prison on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, stalking and harassment. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Dec. 23.

Attempts to reach Deleon’s attorney, Raymond Ellsworth Stout, were not immediately successful.

Deleon is currently awaiting trial on previous charges of robbery, false imprisonment, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, theft and harassment and a separate charge of defiant trespass for offenses committed at the same address this year, court records show.