A Lancaster city man repeatedly assaulted two infant children over the course of several months, breaking their bones and leaving one of them with a fractured spine, according to East Hempfield Township police.

John Ben Garcia, 20, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of children.

The infants, who are siblings, were assaulted at a residence in the 1500 block of Ridgeview Avenue between April and September, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

One of the infants was treated for a fractured spine at Lancaster General Hospital on Sept. 14, and that's when police began investigating the child’s injuries.

Garcia told investigators the infant’s femur, which was also fractured, happened after he had accidentally sat on the child's leg while placing it on a bed, but medical records suggested the child’s injuries were more serious and likely due to “non-accidental trauma,” police said.

Both of the infants were taken to a hospital in Hershey, where they were each found to have multiple broken bones in various stages of healing. Medical records suggested both of the infants were injured through repeated physical abuse between April and September.

Garcia told investigators he was alone with the children on a regular basis and would often became frustrated, according to the affidavit.

Garcia was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday after he was unable to post a $500,000 bail, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.