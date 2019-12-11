A Lancaster city man awaiting trial on charges he sexually assaulted 6-year-old girl has been charged again with sex crimes against another child.

Noel Flores, 37, was charged Wednesday with rape and related offenses based on an interview with 12-year-old girl who told police Flores assaulted her when she was 6 and 7 years old at a home on Beaver Street, according to charging documents.

Flores was arrested in June in the first case and has been at Lancaster County Prison since then, unable to post $200,000 bail.

In that case, he waived to court charges including three counts of indecent assault on a child and two counts each of attempted rape of a child and attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. A trial date has not been set.

Charges filed Wednesday include child rape, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and aggravated indecent assault of a child. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 before Lancaster District Judge Adam Witkonis.

