A Lancaster city man has been charged with multiple felonies after assaulting an infant child in his care last year, causing extensive injuries, according to Manor Township police.

Raydel Montero-Rico, 22, assaulted the 3-month-old boy at an apartment in the 200 block of Stone Mill Road in Manor Township between around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 6 a.m. the following day, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The boy’s injuries were discovered when his mother returned home and he was taken to a hospital in Hershey the morning of Aug. 13, police said. Montero-Rico, who was the sole caretaker of the child during that time, told hospital staff that the child had fallen and cut his eye.

But doctors quickly alerted the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency, believing the facial bruising and cuts, swelling of the eye and bleeding underneath the skin and between the brain and skull the boy had suffered were not accidental. Police were called to the scene shortly after.

Montero-Rico told investigators he placed the infant in a rocker to sleep the night before, returning several hours later to find the baby crying after having somehow fallen off. The child was not taken to a hospital until the following morning.

Two doctors told police Montero-Rico’s claims of the boy having fallen were not consistent with the injuries he suffered, instead suspecting the child had been physically abused.

Police charged Montero-Rico on Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of children – all felony offenses. He had not been arrested as of Tuesday evening, court records show.

A preliminary hearing date has not yet been scheduled.