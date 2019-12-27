A Lancaster man was arrested for shooting a 23-year-old in an alley off Lititz Pike on Christmas day, Manheim Township police said.
Onearl I. Parker III, 23, who also goes by Levi Parker, is accused of shooting another man around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, police said.
The man had met with Parker to buy marijuana in the 2600 block of Lititz Pike, police said, and during the drug deal, Parker pulled out his handgun and started shooting at the man, who was hit multiple times.
The man was able to get away and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police said. He was not identified.
His condition is not life-threatening, according to police.
Parker was arrested the next day at this residence, police said.
He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a licenses -- all felonies.
He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $300,000 bail.